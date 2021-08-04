Gov. Inslee visits Spokane to tour Arena mass COVID-19 vaccine site

Gov. Inslee said during his visit that Washington state, including Spokane County, is seeing a "disturbing" increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee toured a mass COVID-19 vaccination site during a visit to Spokane on Friday.

A schedule provided by Inslee's office outlined a tour of the mass vaccine site at the Spokane Area at 2:45 p.m. on Friday, followed by a media availability and visit to 2nd Harvest at 4 p.m. Safeway currently partners with the Washington State Department of Health to run the mass vaccination site in Spokane.

During his visit, Inslee emphasized the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine — especially for those who are over the age of 60 years old.

"Everybody needs a vaccine over the age of 16 because we're seeing...a growth in infections, particularly in younger people, so younger people are important to get this vaccine, too," he said.

Inslee added that 42% of hospitalizations over the past few days have been in people under the age of 60 years old, warning younger people that they should not think they are "immune" to COVID-19.

In a tweet about his visit, Inslee also said Washington state, including Spokane County, is seeing a "disturbing increase in COVID hospitalizations."

PHOTOS: Gov. Inslee tours Spokane Arena mass vaccine site 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Inslee's last visit to Spokane took place on Feb. 23 when he toured Stevens Elementary School as part of a statewide tour to see how in-person learning takes place amid COVID-19 restrictions. During his visit, Inslee named Stevens Elementary student Jessie Jones the "most inspirational Washingtonian of the day" and gifted him with the Governor's Washington apple pin.