3 things to know Tuesday

Governor Inslee to visit Spokane elementary school. Spokane mass vaccination site 8,000 dose allocation. Mariners CEO resigns.

Governor Jay Inslee will be visiting Spokane's Stevens Elementary School on Tuesday to see how the school is working to return students to the classroom.

According to the governor's office, he will be touring the school at 11:30 a.m. and will speak to the media afterwards. The tour will include stops in classrooms and a listening session with the governor and teachers, staff and school leadership, according to the governor's office.





The Spokane Arena COVID-19 mass vaccination site will receive 8,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, allowing appointments already scheduled for first and second doses from Feb. 23 - 27 to take place, according to the Washington Department of Health and CHAS Health.

The Spokane Regional Health District announced the allotment of vaccines to the vaccination site on Monday night.

This comes as inclement weather nationwide continues to delay COVID-19 vaccine shipments, forcing the Spokane Arena mass vaccination site and other local providers to reschedule appointments.

Mariners President and CEO Kevin Mather has resigned following a speech he gave on Feb. 5 to the Bellevue Breakfast Rotary Club that was considered by many inappropriate, controversial, and insulting.

"Like all of you, I was extremely disappointed when I learned of Kevin Mather's recent comments," said Mariners Chairman and Managing Partner John Stanton in a statement Monday. "His comments were inappropriate and do not represent our organization's feelings about our players, staff, and fans."