Gov. Inslee could visit Spokane on Thursday amid uptick in COVID-19 cases

The potential visit to Spokane would be similar to one in Yakima County last week, where Gov. Inslee spoke with health officials and local leaders.

Editor's note: Above video is a report on Gov. Jay Inslee's recent visit to Yakima County

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee could visit Spokane on Thursday amid a marked increase in coronavirus cases throughout the area.

The visit is not yet confirmed, but it would be regarding COVID-19 if it does happen, said spokesperson Tara Lee.

Health officials reported on Monday that community spread accounts for 40% of new coronavirus cases in Spokane County. When asked if the governor is concerned about this, Lee said, "Yes, he's concerned about spread all over the state."

The potential visit to Spokane would be similar to what happened in Yakima County last week, where Inslee met with health officials and local leaders, Lee said.

During a press conference in Yakima County, Inslee called the county the current "epicenter" of coronavirus.

More recently, Inslee said he will mandate people in Yakima County to wear face masks to help limit the spread of coronavirus. Businesses will also be required to turn away customers who are not wearing masks.

“This is a legal requirement, not just a suggestion,” he said during a press briefing on Saturday.

Questions surrounding coronavirus restrictions received renewed attention on Friday, too, when Inslee tweeted, "But know this - I will not hesitate to freeze, or even move counties backward if needed. Help prevent that. Wear a mask."

A spokesperson for state Secretary of Health, John Wiesman, said a freeze or move backyard in reopening is a possibility for any jurisdiction in the state if there is significant increase in community spread, no or minimal access to COVID-19 testing or inadequate PPE supplies, among other factors.

Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz and other officials, including leaders with Providence Health Care, say they do not support a move into Phase 3 amid the uptick in cases.