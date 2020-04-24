SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to lift construction restrictions put in place under his stay-at-home order on Friday, according to a Spokane City Council member.

Right now, commercial and residential construction have been deemed non-essential under the order.

The order makes an exemption for "construction workers who support the construction, operation, inspection, and maintenance of construction sites and construction projects (including housing construction) for all essential facilities, services and projects included in this document, and for residential construction related to emergency repairs and projects that ensure structural integrity."

Inslee is speaking to media with representatives from the Building Industry Association of Washington and Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Spokane City Council member Michael Cathcart posted on Facebook that the construction industry and trades unions struck a deal with Gov. Inslee last week to end the prohibition of private construction.

Cathcart also posted a list of job site safety requirements for restarting construction.

Inslee said on Wednesday that he had met and come to agreements with construction companies and unions to develop a plan to allow limited returns to construction with certain distancing restrictions in place.

Local leaders, including City of Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, have called on Inslee for several weeks to reconsider his moratorium on home construction.

KREM also reported on a Kettle Falls family of five whose reconstruction of their home after the 2018 Boyd’s Fire had been halted amid the stay-at-home order.

