Gov. Little joins multi-state lawsuit challenging the federal vaccine mandate

IDAHO, USA — Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Friday that he joined a multistate lawsuit challenging President Biden’s federal contractor vaccine mandate.

The mandate requires employees of federal contractors be fully vaccinated by Dec.8, with religious and medical exemptions available.

“President Biden’s federal contractor vaccine mandate not only harms Idaho workers and businesses that partner with the federal government, but it forces states to implement Biden mandates that are without legal precedent. Tens of millions in university research dollars are at stake. This is coercive federal overreach, and it must be stopped,” Governor Little said.

The Idaho Office of the State Board of Education is also party to the lawsuit on behalf of Idaho universities.



Other states including Georgia, Utah, Alabama, Kansas, South Carolina, and West Virginia have also joined the lawsuit.

In addition, Governor Little wrote a letter to President Biden today urging him to halt implementation of the federal contractor vaccine mandate because it harms Idaho businesses.