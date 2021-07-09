Gov. Inslee to deliver update on state’s response to COVID-19 pandemic

This is the first address from Inslee since he announced his expanded vaccine mandate to include all K-12 workers.

OLYMPIA, Wash — Gov. Jay Inslee is set to deliver remarks on Washington’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

It’s the first time Inslee has delivered an address since he announced the expansion of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate to include all K-12 school and higher education employees in addition to health care workers and most state workers.

Thursday’s remarks come as the state’s hospitals approach capacity and more surgeries are canceled to free up space for COVID-19 patients and others with more severe injuries and illnesses.

The spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, driven by the unvaccinated and the delta variant, has prompted new vaccination requirements and additional masking mandates.

Pierce and King counties recently implemented a mask mandate for large outdoor events of 500 people or more regardless of vaccination status in addition to the state’s already in place universal masking mandate for indoor public spaces.

This week, major venues in Seattle announced vaccination requirements taking effect this year, and King County said it is developing a policy to require vaccinations at many nonessential businesses that would likely take effect in October.

Hospitals continue to be strained throughout the state.

After Idaho initiated crisis standards of care on Tuesday, an official process by which hospitals must ration health care resources, the Washington Department of Health (DOH) issued a statement Wednesday on hospital capacity.

Full statement on hospital capacity and crisis standards of care: https://t.co/TDNghqDT7K pic.twitter.com/NUuUVuPUeO — WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) September 8, 2021

The DOH said it plans to use the framework from the National Academy of Medicine that “stresses the importance of an ethically grounded system” to help make critical decisions while in a crisis situation.

Health officials continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask while in public and social distance.