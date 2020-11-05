SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says his office and other state leaders are still looking at criteria that would be necessary for allowing larger counties to reopen more quickly.

Health leaders in Spokane County voted on Tuesday to ask Gov. Jay Inslee for a different reopening timeline after advocacy from elected officials, including Mayor Nadine Woodward.

In a special meeting on Monday afternoon, the local Board of Health approved a letter from Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz that approves of the county moving into Phase 2 of reopening.

The board's vote also approved a request to Inslee for a local variance. This means Spokane County could more quickly move to Phase 2 of the governor's plan if state leaders approve it.

Inslee said during a briefing on Tuesday that state leaders could approve criteria for larger counties to reopen more quickly before the statewide stay-home order ends on May 31. However, it could take several weeks for this to happen.

"There’s a strong possibility that in the next couple weeks we’ll take another review to see if larger counties can fit into it [variances] and what those criteria would be," Inslee said.

The governor said he appreciates Spokane's proposal but has not looked at it yet, adding that he will speak to health officials in the county.

Washington state leaders have already approved applications from eight smaller counties to move to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan before the rest of the state.

Right now, only counties with a population of less than 75,000 and no new cases of COVID-19 in the last three weeks may apply for a variance from the state. But some larger counties, including Spokane, are unable to meet this metric, leaders say.

The governor's reopening plan also includes a variance for counties to meet other criteria, which could include per capita cases, McDaniel added.

Leaders with the state Department of Health and Inslee have been working to address additional criteria for allowing counties to apply for a variance, but it has not yet been established.

Counties applying for a variance need support from the local health officer, the local board of health, local hospitals, and the county commissioner or council.

A spokesperson for Providence Health Care said on Monday that the company has attested to Lutz that it has adequate bed capacity and personal protective equipment to keep workers safe.

Phase 2 could begin statewide on June 1. It will allow more outdoor recreation, such as camping, and small group gatherings or five people or less.

Barbershops and salons can also reopen, along with restaurants at less than 50% capacity and tables of five people or less. Pet services, including grooming, could resume.

Some professional services can also resume, although teleworking will still be encouraged.

