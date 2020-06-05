Gov. Jay Inslee said that the state is working with industry groups to create protocols to open other businesses listed in Phase 1 "by this week or early next week."

These include landscaping, auto sales, dog walking, retail curbside pickup and car washes.

"So businesses can be confident, and importantly their customers can be confident that all businesses can be providing for their safety. This is kind of a consumer protection responsibility we have," he said.

Inslee said that these protocols will be announced by early next week so businesses can reopen.

"I know they’re chomping at the bit." he said.

Last week, the governor announced a four-phased reopening of the state, starting with existing construction projects and elective surgeries this week. Some state parks reopened as well.

Inslee said last week that the the state had worked with the construction and medical industries on creating safety procedures to protect workers and customers.

He said there will be gaps of at least three weeks between phases of reopening.

On Tuesday, he also announced the creation of advisory groups to focus on different aspects of the state's recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Public health and healthcare system, led by Department of Health Secretary John Weisman. The group will focus on broadening test efforts, and to prepare for vaccines.

Safe Work and Economic Recovery, led by state Commerce Director Lisa Brown. The group will focus on phased recovery plans, and business and worker assistance.

Social supports, led by Department of Social and Health Services Secretary Cheryl Strange. The group will focus on food, safe shelter, housing, healthcare and equity.

“We don’t know when the go button will be pushed for the next steps but we do know how to do it, and these groups are going make sure we know the best way to go about doing that,” he said.

Inslee said that the group will also look at inequities in addressing economic recovery and health impacts.

"We know our vulnerable populations always have had stresses, and we want to do what we can to minimize those," Inslee said.

