Gonzaga University reports first confirmed case of COVID-19 on campus

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University informed students and staff Friday of the first reported case of COVID-19 on campus, according to an email.

The school sent out an emergency notification email about the case.

The director of health and counseling service said the person who was diagnosed with coronavirus was last on campus July 8, according to the email. People who may have been exposed have been notified.

According to the email, the individual is following the instructions given to them by their health care professional. The school said its working with the Spokane Regional Health District to identify those who may have been in close contact with the individual and enact protective measures as necessary.

No evacuation procedures are being implemented, according to the email and the school has completed its infectious disease cleaning protocols.