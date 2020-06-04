SPOKANE, Wash. — Lacing up her shoes, tying back her hair and starting her run, Gonzaga University Track and Cross Country athlete Ally Legard continues her training.

Running is a staple of Legard's schedule. But her training regimen changed dramatically when all NCAA sports canceled their seasons.

Legard was preparing for her junior season as a member of GU's track team when she found herself having to pack up and move back home to Oregon. She said the transition was hard.

But she didn't let it stop her from working towards her goals. Legard still trains consistently, despite not being near her coaches or teammates.

"That's been a little bit difficult not having my training partners for sure," she said.

The athlete started running when she was in sixth grade. Since returning home to complete her junior year online, she noticed a large amount of people running outside.

That inspired her to organize a new race.

"Everything is canceled right now so why not try to make a socially distant race that we call feel like a community that we're all racing on the same day," she said.

The race is called 'Go the Social Distance,' and will take place on April 11th. It is an all day event, so participants just have to get out and run either a 5k or a mile at some point during the day, then post about their run on the event's Facebook Page.

Legard is hoping the event will motivate runners and walkers, and bring a sense of community during the stay at home order.

She also created t-shirts, which she is selling online. All proceeds from shirt sales will be donated to Legard's local food bank in Oregon.

