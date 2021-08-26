Gonzaga students get vaccinated as they head back for orientation week

Orientation for incoming students starts Friday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients and deaths in Spokane County, incoming Gonzaga students stepped up to care for themselves and the community by getting vaccinated.

In a press release from Gonzaga, they said their goal was to have a fully vaccinated campus and 88% of incoming students are vaccinated ahead of their orientation.

In addition the university said 86% of the overall number of individuals expected to be on campus this fall are also fully vaccinated. The total number includes new and undergraduate students, faculty, staff and partners.

In order to preserve the safety and heath on the campus, Gonzaga is asking students to follow the mask protocols and healthy measures.

Gonzaga advises incoming students who haven't been vaccinated to schedule their first shot or receive an exemption as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising locally and across the nation, according to the press release.

The university will not grant students access to campus facilities if they haven't provided their documentation in the COVID-19 vaccination portal. If students are not willing to start this process before or upon their arrival, students shouldn't travel to campus.

New student orientation starts on Friday and ends Monday Aug. 30. Classes for the 2021 fall semester will begin on Aug. 31.