Globe Bar and Kitchen closes after COVID-19 positive patron visits restaurant

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said they learned Monday a patron who went to the restaurant tested positive for the virus but was asymptomatic.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Globe Bar and Kitchen in downtown Spokane is closing for three days after someone with coronavirus visited the restaurant over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said they learned Monday a patron who went to the restaurant tested positive for the virus but was asymptomatic.

Owners of the restaurant decided to close until Friday, Oct. 9 due to safety concerns and to give them time to sanitize and for staff to get tested.  

The bar recently shifted to being more of a restaurant due to the pandemic.

It was a club that’s been known for its rowdy environment in the past, but now their goal is to serve quality food in a welcoming environment focused on the LGBTQA community.

Because they’re so known as a nightclub, people weren’t ordering food from them. They hoped rebrand would solve the problem.

