VIDEO: Gardner Minshew thanks healthcare workers at Multicare in Spokane for their hard work this Christmas

Minshew took a moment to express his thanks to those working on the front lines of the pandemic. "I can't thank you enough for your efforts," Minshew said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gardner Minshew sent a shoutout to healthcare workers at MultiCare to wish them happy holidays and thank them for their hard work on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

Minshew was the quarterback for the Cougars during their 2018 season before he was drafted into the NFL. Minshew now plays as the quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

MultiCare said Minshew was kind enough to send their healthcare workers a message in an effort to "rally the troops" amid the pandemic.