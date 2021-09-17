Garfield-Palouse High School pauses in-person learning as COVID-19 leads to quarantines

Garfield-Palouse High School will move to remote learning from Sept. 20 and through Oct. 4.

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse High School in Whitman County announced Wednesday that they will be moving to remote learning after a number of students have had to quarantine due to COVID-19.

The move to remote learning begins on Monday, Sept. 20 and will last 14 days based on recommendations from Whitman County Health Department. Students will return to in-person on Oct. 4.

"This decision has not been entered into lightly and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause for our families and students," the school said in a letter to parents.

The school said they have seen a number of students who have had to stay home during the past week either quarantining or who have come down with COVID-19 symptoms.

Students were likely exposed to the virus outside of school, according to contact tracing. The school district is monitoring community spread among elementary and middle school students but they will remain in the classroom for now.