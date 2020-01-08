Spokane family hosts garage sale with strict social distancing

Want to peruse a garage sale safely in the age of the coronavirus? Look no further than the Humphreys' house.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Garage sales are a summertime staple, but like so many things, they're increasingly complicated to pull off in the age of the coronavirus.

But one local family isn't letting something as inconsequential as a pandemic get in their way.

"Come in, please use the hand sanitizer," says Maurene Humphrey as customers arrive.

No hand sanitizer? No mask? No service at the Humphreys' garage sale.

Maurene's husband Kevin Humphrey sits right next to the walkway so he can make sure everyone is following the safety guidelines. And on a nice summer day, there are a lot of visitors, including some who appreciate that the Humphreys are going the extra mile to keep things safe.

Maurene manages social distancing, while her family helps her manage sales, and the deals range from antiques, to clothing, to some more unorthodox items.

"Really, he's not a security guard, he's for sale if anyone is interested," Maureen says of her husband.

The family is planning on continuing the yard sale to next weekend so if you're looking for antiques clothing or even a security guard. You still have time