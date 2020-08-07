Fresh Soul reopens after 4 month coronavirus closure

On Wednesday, July 8, they'll return under their normal hours with takeout still available.

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time since late March of this year, Fresh Soul, a popular restaurant in Spokane, will be opening its doors.

“It’s feeling good because there’s always light at the end of the tunnel," said owner Michael C. Brown.

For 35 years, the building where Fresh Soul currently resides was run down. Weeds were overgrown on the property and things were in bad shape.

A makeover ensued once the man known as Mr. Brown stepped in to turn things around with a new restaurant.

A place that offers authentic soul food in a city where that’s hard to find.

The coronavirus pandemic forced their doors to close for the last four months, but they’re now making a much-anticipated return at a time that felt right for them.

Washington guidelines allowed them to open a few weeks ago but they didn't want to rush this moment.

“I wasn’t worried, not at all because he’s in charge,” explained Brown. “When you really believe this, that he’s in charge, why worry?”

Fresh Soul is officially back Wednesday, July 8 under their normal hours. As before, takeout options will be available but the business isn’t just centered around the food.

They’re also focused on mentoring youth in the community and providing them with opportunities to grow. Resume training and interview skills are some of the staples that teenagers acquire from this job along with tutoring and college prep for school.

Six new employees will accommodate the restaurant's return.

“I feel as a successful black man, I have an obligation to help the less fortunate. To give back to these young boys and girls that’s going through disparity, hopelessness, and some homeless,” Brown said.

Brown said customer support has been greatly appreciated throughout this hiatus.

Every day he gets questions about when they’ll be back, so now he’s just excited for what’s yet to come.