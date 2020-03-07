Free curbside coronavirus test sites open in Spokane next week

There will be no charge for the coronavirus tests, but Spokane residents with insurance are encouraged to go to their primary care provider's office.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Curbside coronavirus testing will be available at multiple schools in Spokane beginning Tuesday, July 7.

This comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases throughout Spokane County, with 70 new cases reported on Thursday alone.

The new testing sites will offer testing services to help who are under-insured or without insurance, or are otherwise experiencing difficulties in getting to a testing clinic.

There will be no charge for the tests, but people who have insurance are encouraged to seek testing at their primary care provider’s office, said a spokesperson for the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD).

Testing will be available at all of the sites below on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 7-9 at Holmes Elementary, 2600 W. Sharp Ave., Spokane, WA 99201

July 14-16 at Audubon Elementary, 2020 W. Carlisle Ave., Spokane, WA 99205

July 21-23 at Garfield Elementary, 222 W. Knox Ave., Spokane, WA 99205

July 28-30 at Willard Elementary, 500 W. Longfellow Ave., Spokane, WA 99205

August 4-6 at Longfellow Elementary, 800 E. Providence Ave., Spokane, WA 99207

August 11-13 at Logan Elementary, 1001 E. Montgomery Ave., Spokane, WA 99207

August 18-20 at Bemiss Elementary, 2323 E. Bridgeport Ave., Spokane, WA 99207

August 25- 27 Sheridan Elementary 3737 E. Fifth St., Spokane, WA 99202

A complete list and map of COVID-19 screening locations in Spokane County is available online.

Tests will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis, so patients are advised to arrive at the site early.

Patients are asked to wear a mask and remain in their vehicle and wait for an attendant to come up to them. Walk-up options are available for those without a vehicle.

SRHD will contact patients with the results of their test and provide further guidance, including when it is safe to return to work. The testing sites are not able to retest patients who need documentation to return to work.

People who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, regardless of age or health status, should be assessed for testing.

These include:

Cough, or

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

OR at least two of the following:

Fever

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell