Free curbside coronavirus test sites open in Spokane next week

SPOKANE, Wash. — Curbside coronavirus testing will be available at multiple schools in Spokane beginning Tuesday, July 7.
This comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases throughout Spokane County, with 70 new cases reported on Thursday alone.
The new testing sites will offer testing services to help who are under-insured or without insurance, or are otherwise experiencing difficulties in getting to a testing clinic.
There will be no charge for the tests, but people who have insurance are encouraged to seek testing at their primary care provider’s office, said a spokesperson for the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD).
Testing will be available at all of the sites below on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- July 7-9 at Holmes Elementary, 2600 W. Sharp Ave., Spokane, WA 99201
- July 14-16 at Audubon Elementary, 2020 W. Carlisle Ave., Spokane, WA 99205
- July 21-23 at Garfield Elementary, 222 W. Knox Ave., Spokane, WA 99205
- July 28-30 at Willard Elementary, 500 W. Longfellow Ave., Spokane, WA 99205
- August 4-6 at Longfellow Elementary, 800 E. Providence Ave., Spokane, WA 99207
- August 11-13 at Logan Elementary, 1001 E. Montgomery Ave., Spokane, WA 99207
- August 18-20 at Bemiss Elementary, 2323 E. Bridgeport Ave., Spokane, WA 99207
- August 25- 27 Sheridan Elementary 3737 E. Fifth St., Spokane, WA 99202
A complete list and map of COVID-19 screening locations in Spokane County is available online.
Tests will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis, so patients are advised to arrive at the site early.
Patients are asked to wear a mask and remain in their vehicle and wait for an attendant to come up to them. Walk-up options are available for those without a vehicle.
SRHD will contact patients with the results of their test and provide further guidance, including when it is safe to return to work. The testing sites are not able to retest patients who need documentation to return to work.
People who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, regardless of age or health status, should be assessed for testing.
These include:
- Cough, or
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
OR at least two of the following:
- Fever
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
People who have been informed that they were in close contact with a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 or who work in a high-risk environment are also encouraged to be assessed for testing.