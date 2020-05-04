PORTLAND, Ore. — Distilleries in Hood River, Bend, Eugene and Portland are using what would have been idle machines to create hand sanitizer for healthcare workers.

Burkleaux's New Deal Distillery, Hood River Distillers, Oregon Spirit Distillers in Bend and Eugene's Thinking Tree Spirits are using what would be idle machinery to 20,000 gallons a week in an effort with state agencies.

"It's nice that we can help out and stay a little busy," said Tom Burkleaux, Owner of New Deal Distillery in SE Portland. "I want to say it feels good but this is not a feel-good time."

Hand sanitizer was one of the first items in short supply after the pandemic broke out. This effort between state agencies and distilleries helps fill the gap at this critical time.

RELATED: Oregon sending ventilators to New York

RELATED: Oregon coronavirus updates April 4: 100 more positive cases reported in Oregon bringing total to 999