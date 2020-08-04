SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Five veterans in the Spokane area have tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) among 3,038 cases in veterans nationwide as of Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) said on its website that two of the Spokane veterans are receiving inpatient treatment while three are receiving outpatient treatment. It is unclear where the veterans reside.

The state VA announced on Tuesday that two residents at Spokane Veterans Home have tested presumptive positive for coronavirus just over a week after an employee received positive test results.

According to a release, the two residents are roommates and were already isolated when symptoms appeared. The release said staff have been using personal protective equipment while awaiting resting results.

The Spokane Veterans Home announced on March 31 that an employee had tested positive for coronavirus. That employee was tested on March 23 before returning to work on March 27 due to not showing symptoms.

The employee's test results came back positive on March 30, leaders with the Spokane Veterans Home said, adding that they were working to develop a timeline to determine where the employee had been in the building.

The home didn't say in its release if it's believed that the cases are linked.

All residents are being monitored for symptoms and COVID-19 and no others have pending test results at last check.

“We know this is an incredibly uncertain time for the residents and their families,” Lourdes E. Alvarado-Ramos, Director of the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, said. “The veterans and their families we care for in our Homes are our greatest treasure and our agency and staff are understandably distraught by this news.”

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 13 deaths among 239 positive cases of coronavirus in Spokane County. More than 40 people have been hospitalized and 15 are still receiving care.

