MONROE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Corrections announced on Monday that a corrections officer has died of the novel coronavirus, the first corrections officer to die from the virus in the state.

According to a release, 65-year-old Berisford Anthony Morse passed away on Sunday due to coronavirus complications.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of Correctional Officer Berisford Morse due to COVID-19. Our hears go out to Officer Morse's grieving family and the sacrifice they have made," Secretary of Corrections Stephen Sinclair.

According to the DOC, Morse worked for the department for 16 years, serving as both a corrections officer and a non-permanent community corrections officer. Morse had worked for most of his career at the Monroe Correctional Complex, which is where he worked at the time of his passing.

Morse worked in the prison's Minimum Security Unit, which has seen 14 positive cases of coronavirus, according to the DOC. Morse had last worked at the correctional center on the morning of April 24. That evening, the DOC said he had contacted a shift commander to report he was experiencing symptoms of the virus.

Morse sought medical attention and got tested, and the Monroe Correctional Complex was informed he had tested positive on April 27, according to the DOC.

Individuals in close contact to Morse were informed of their potential exposure via contract tracing, the department said, and is classifying Morse's death as having happened in the line of duty.

RELATED: Spokane City Council approves list of five things needed to keep economy open

RELATED: Real-time updates: UW Medicine announces furlough of 1,500 employees

RELATED: President Trump says he's been taking malaria drug to protect against COVID-19