IDAHO, USA — Idaho is four days into Stage 4 of Governor Brad Little's Idaho Rebounds plan, and since then, Kootenai County has seen it's first COVID-19 death.

As of Wednesday night, Kootenai County has 105 cumulative cases, Benewah County has 12 toal cases, Bonner County has 10, and 9 are "undetermined." Idaho public health officials refer to this as "a person who is positive with no county information" associated with them.

Boundary and Shoshone counties have consistently had zero cases.

Although the region has seen its first death, graphs indicate the region is doing fairly well, considering the numbers either are steady or drop each day. The most cases we've seen in the past month in the Panhandle Region was May 29th, at 7 cases.

Coronavirus case averages in the Idaho Panhandle

KREM

The graph shows the numbers continue to decline, or steady from there.

In Idaho, there are 3,258 *confirmed* cases, and according to Idaho coronavirus website, the majority of the cases about 908 are of those between the ages of 18-29 year olds.

Governor Little has repeatedly said for people to continue to be mindful of their health, and coronavirus should still be on people's minds, even as they are in the last and final phase.

New coronavirus cases in North Idaho, June 17

KREM

