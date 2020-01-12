First child in Benton County dies from COVID-19

This is the third death in this age group to die in Washington state.

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A girl between the ages of 10 and 19 in Benton County died Tuesday from complications from COVID-19, according to the Benton-Franklin Health District.

According to the health district, the girl had underlying health conditions. This is the third death in this age group to die in Washington state.

“Every life ending too soon from complications from COVID-19 is tragic,” Dr. Amy Person, health officer for Benton and Franklin counties said in a statement on Faceboook. “When that life is a young person, it becomes especially difficult for friends, relatives, and for our community as we acknowledge the serious health issues this novel disease causes,” she continued. “The Health District team sends our deepest condolences to the minor’s family and to each and every person who has been impacted by a death from COVID-19 in our community.”

According to the health district, 199 people have died from coronavirus in Benton and Franklin counties as of Tuesday. In Benton County, 8,251 people have tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday. In Franklin County, 6,619 have tested positive.