STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Northeast Tri-County Health District has applied to advance Ferry, Pend Orielle and Stevens counties into Phase 3 of Washington's reopening plan.

Ferry and Pend Orielle counties moved into Phase 2 on May 8. Stevens County advanced three days later, on May 11.

The counties would be eligible to begin Phase 3 on June 3, after spending a minimum of three weeks in Phase 2, and with demonstration of readiness in key areas, according to a press release.

Here is what's allowed under Phase 3 of Washington's reopening plan:

Outdoor recreation with no more than 50 people.

Recreational facilities at 50% capacity (gyms, public pools, etc.)

Gatherings with no more than 50 people.

Non-essential travel is allowed to resume.

Restaurants and Taverns are allowed to operate at 75% capacity with no tables larger than 10.

Bars at restaurants and taverns are allowed to reopen at 25% capacity.

Theaters are allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.

Libraries and museums are allowed to reopen.

All other businesses and events are allowed to move forward except for night clubs and events over 50 people.

The NETCHD Health Officer Dr. Sam Artzis gave his recommendation for the counties to advance, and the local Board of Health also voted to proceed toward Phase 3, which are two requirements of the Phase 3 application.

The counties also needed a letter from local hospitals certifying they have adequate bed capacity to serve their communities, and adequate PPE supplies. The application also needed to include a request from county commissioners, and coronavirus case information from the health district.

NETCHD says they expect to hear about their application soon. Businesses will not be allowed to reopen until the state hands down guidelines for each specific business sector, which have not been finalized.

