SPOKANE, Wash — During the COVID-19 pandemic, and thanks to the ensuing economic fallout, a lot of Washingtonians are now in a tough spot financially.

That can lead to many of them being taken advantage of.

KREM sat down with Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson — virtually, of course — to ask what his office is doing to protect consumers.

To report scams, price gouging, or other consumer violations, Washingtonians can use one of various forms available on the website for the Attorney General's Office.

A transcript of the full interview, edited for clarity, is below.

I'll start off with this letter that you and a number of other AGs signed to Secretary Mnuchin regarding wage garnishment and stimulus check garnishment. Why did you sign on to that letter?

I signed on to it – and it was a bipartisan letter – in order to communicate to the federal government and to the president that these stimulus checks should not be garnished for consumer debt, like medical debt or credit cards. It needs to be used to help people get through a really tough situation. Pay their rent, put food on the table, that type of thing. So that's why this bipartisan group of attorneys general reached out to the federal government and to the administration.

And what sort of response did you get?

Not the one we wanted. Unfortunately, the administration, the federal government chose to, frankly, prioritize debt collectors over, frankly, your viewers. In other words, the administration is allowing for the garnishment of stimulus checks, even if you have medical debt or credit card debt.In other words, [creditors can] use those stimulus funds, grab those and pay your credit card debt, when you may need that stimulus check to pay the rent or to put food on the table.

We did not think that was okay. That's why we went to the governor and said “hey, Governor Inslee, would you consider doing a proclamation that prevents the garnishment of the stimulus checks for those purposes?”

What exactly does his order protect people from?

Governor Inslee’s order provides strong protection for Washington consumers. Specifically, it says that your stimulus check cannot be garnished by debt collectors to pay your debt. That might be credit card related or for medical debt. That's a big win for consumers.

Without this order, then, people might be put in a position where their $1,200 dollars… they don't even get to see any of that? That immediately goes to whoever they owe debts to?

People in other states are facing debt collectors garnishing those stimulus checks to pay credit card debt or medical debt. But that cannot happen here in Washington State because the governor and state leaders took action to protect consumers right here in Washington.

Now to be clear, I believe this proclamation exists through May 15. So if people don't spend their stimulus check by May 15, would then be susceptible to garnishment?

That's possible. But as you know, the situation is very fluid. The governor is considering, and has extended, various proclamations. So, I don't want to get out ahead of the governor. That's for him to decide. But it is possible that these protections will be extended as time goes forward.

Are there any additional protections that you're hoping for either from the state legislature… or the federal government?

It'd be nice if residents of other states have the same protections that Washingtonians have. To me, it just seems so unfair. Folks are struggling, they're out of work, they're struggling put food on the table to pay their rent. The whole purpose of the stimulus check is to help people with those needs, not to pay debt collectors.

I want to move to something [else] that you've talked about… which is various scams when it comes to the stimulus check. How prevalent have these types of scams been in Washington?

Man, where to start? My wife received a text message saying, “click here to get your thousand dollars.” I think it was from the federal government, they said. So, these are all over the place. Email, telephone text messages. Folks are trying to capitalize on people's feelings of stress and uncertainty. And folks should avoid turning over the personal information at this time.

What should people be watching out for?

Watch out for anything that promises you an easy buck. The federal government is not going to contact you directly in that way. If you have any doubts at all, call someone you trust. The IRS, for example, is not going to contact you. But if you have any doubts, call the federal government up. Make a phone call to the entity you think might be contacting you.

But again, if it seems too good to be true, if it seems too easy, don't fall for it. We're receiving hundreds and hundreds of complaints across the board related to the pandemic.

How severe are these scams? Have they gotten people to give over, or lose, a lot of money yet?

I'd have to check with my team in terms of the complaints that we're receiving… if folks are simply notifying us of the scam or if they fell victim to it. But I can say in general when it comes to scams, yes, we see far too many Washingtonians fall victim to consumer scams. So, I'm confident it will be no different when it comes to scams related to the pandemic.

Have there been any large or coordinated enough that you feel the need for your office to pursue them directly?

Oh, certainly my office takes these very seriously. Folks write to us, we follow up with phone calls, we try to contact the entity that's engaging in the scam.

But keep in mind, often these are folks who are overseas, literally. They can access your phone, they can access your email, they can hack into your information. So it's extraordinarily difficult for the federal government or state officials to sometimes hold these folks accountable because often, generally, it's not a bricks and mortar store down the street. It's a hacker literally overseas in another country on another continent.

The other big issue that we saw right as coronavirus became a problem here in Washington was price gouging on essential items. Has that gone down at all, since some of the supply chains have started to rebuild? Or are we still seeing that as a major issue in Washington?

What I can say is we've received nearly a thousand complaints in my office alone from Washingtonians saying that they think they're seeing price gouging. We encourage folks, if they see it, to snap a picture of it, and to send it to us – whether it's online or in a bricks and mortar store.

We have sent investigators to a couple hundred bricks and mortar stores to take a look and see what's going on, to follow up on those complaints. So, it's not slowing down from our perspective. We have sent, I think, a couple dozen cease and desist letters to entities saying, “stop doing that, you can't charge those prices during a pandemic.” So, no, it's still going on and we're taking it very seriously.

Have those cease and desist letters worked, or are there issues where you've had to go back at people again?

Yes, so far, for the most part they have worked. Typically, when someone receives a cease and desist letter from the Office of the Attorney General they realize they've been caught. They don't want to get into any further trouble and they change their behavior. Not always, but that's generally the case. We assess those on a case by case basis. But I can assure you if someone does not cooperate with a cease and desist letter, we will take the next action of going forward on the litigation side.

Why is price gouging illegal? What law actually makes that a crime?

I'll try and give a short answer. But a little bit of background. Some states actually have a very specific price gouging law that says, for example… if a governor declares a state of emergency, you cannot raise prices on certain goods identified by the governor, or you can only raise them by up to 10%.

Washington State does not have a specific price gouging law, but we do have our state Consumer Protection Act. That says you cannot engage in unfair business practice.

So, we would assert – and I'm confident we would prevail – that if you are charging, normally, $4 for a 5 ounce container of hand sanitizer, and now you're charging $40 for it, that is price gouging. If you increase the price 200 percent, 300 percent, that's ridiculous. That's exploiting consumers and taking advantage of a pandemic. And that is unfair.

Now, I believe you have also called for a specific state price gouging law. Have you gotten any sort of response from the legislature or from the governor on that?

That's exactly right. My team is already drafting a very specific price gouging law, like we see in other states. And we're going to bring that to the state legislature next year, and we expect a very positive bipartisan support.

We think it's good for consumers and good for businesses. To your point, they would then know very explicitly: where is the line here? Sometimes it can be a close call. In the case of a small container of hand sanitizer going from $4 to $40, that's a clear case of price gouging. But I do think a specific statute would be helpful for everybody here in Washington State, and I will be proposing that next year and would expect it to be adopted.

And would that be specific to instances where there are emergencies, or is it something that would be more broad?

That'd be to be worked out. But what we contemplate right now is what we see with a pandemic, with a natural disaster, with an earthquake, where the governor has declared a state of emergency, for example. Those kinds of extraordinary circumstances would be where it's appropriate to have that come into effect.

But to be clear, what we're going to do is go through a process of reviewing all states that have price gouging laws. Review what those laws are, see what seems like the best way to protect consumers, and get that right balance with businesses and consumers when it comes to how these prices are set.

Look… my mother is almost 92 years old; she should not have to pay $40 for a container hand sanitizer, if she needs that to help keep her safe. Nor should anyone's mother right now with what's going on. So, these are important protections for consumers and we encourage all your viewers to write to my office. If they see price gouging, if they have challenges with their property manager, for example, any consumer issue… contact our office, we really encourage it.

Have you seen any particularly notable, bad instance of price gouging?

I would start with saying if you take a 4 ounce container of hand sanitizer that’s normally $3 or $4 and you increase that price to $40, that's pretty egregious. We've seen similar conduct with toilet paper, with masks. The types of basic necessities that people have right now. Individuals or entities raising those prices 200 percent, 300 percent, even 400 percent.

In my book that's about as egregious as it gets. It's unlawful. It needs to stop. But we really depend upon Washingtonians to be our eyes and ears out there as they're in the marketplace, as they're shopping online, as they're walking down the aisles of their stores. So, take a picture of it and sent to my team. We follow up on all of those complaints.

Have these complaints generally been worse online versus brick and mortar stores? Or are the two pretty similar in terms of egregiousness?

Yeah, it's a good question. My team could tell you… we probably have that broken down. I don't know the answer offhand. What I do know from looking through a lot of those complaints is we are getting complaints in both areas. Now, there have been quite a few online, but it is certainly not exclusive to online. I know we've already paid personal visits to, I think, more than a hundred different businesses with our investigators, to follow up on consumer complaints. There is a large volume of both types of complaints.

President Trump has been talking a lot about his presidential authority versus gubernatorial authority. I was wondering where you stand on what would happen if he decided to try to federally reopen the economy before Governor Inslee and his team of health experts are ready to open Washington's economy locally?

The president said he has total authority, as president, and that's an extremely unfortunate statement. It's also inaccurate. There are all sorts of constraints on the president. That's the way our framers created this wonderful system that we have. So, no, the president cannot dictate to Governor Inslee what he can and can't do, in terms of how to best protect Washingtonians. Nor can do that with any governor.

I conversed directly with Governor Inslee about that issue. My advice to him is obviously confidential. But I can say as a general matter that what legal experts are saying is true. The president does not have that authority.

And I wish he just would focus on helping folks out during this pandemic, getting more testing, and not try to interfere with authority that governors all across the United States [have]. A bipartisan group of governors are doing their best work to protect their residents.

What sorts of legal avenues could the state of Washington take if he attempted to? Would there be some sort of court battle between you and the president's lawyers?

I won't go too much into details around that. We obviously hope to avoid litigation with the administration.

I have filed a lot litigation against the president. In those cases, it's worth pointing out we have 29 decisions in federal courts; we've won 28 of those 29 cases. 17 of those can no longer be appealed. So look, the President has routinely overstepped his bounds legally and constitutionally speaking.

I certainly hope he does not do that in this circumstance. If he does, he will most certainly lose like he has 28 out of 29 times with my office.