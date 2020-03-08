FDA list of hand sanitizers to avoid has grown to more than 100

Some of the hand sanitizers recently added to the list have lower levels of required alcohol, making them less effective.

The Food and Drug Administration has now listed more than 100 hand sanitizers to avoid because they may contain methanol or have less than the required amount of alcohol.

A total of 101 hand sanitizing products have now been flagged by the FDA. Some sanitizers on the list have tested positive for methanol contamination, while others have less than the required amount of either ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol, making them less effective.

Methanol, according to the FDA, is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin. It can also potentially be deadly when ingested.

All of the flagged hand sanitizers were produced in Mexico, except one which has an unknown origin location.

The FDA alerted consumers back in June to an initial list of nine hand sanitizers potentially containing methanol. The list was expanded to include more than 80 in late July.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, hand sanitizer sales have surged as many look to use the liquid to decrease the presence of the coronavirus on the hands.

The FDA warned that young children who accidentally ingest these potentially toxic hand sanitizers and those who may drink it as an alcohol substitute are most at risk of suffering methanol poisoning.

Consumers experiencing symptoms stemming from exposure to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment for the potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning, according to the FDA. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma or permanent damage to the nervous system.

List of hand sanitizer products to avoid