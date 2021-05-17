Fake door-to-door COVID-19 testing reported in Spokane area

A man identifying himself as an employee of CHAS Health was going door-to-door asking if neighbors would like a COVID-19 test, the health care provider said.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fraudulent COVID-19 testing has been reported in Spokane County, according to local and state health officials.

The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) wrote in a press release on Friday that reports to a hotline run by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) describe "unqualified individuals going door-to-door asking people to participate in a nasal swab test."

CHAS Health said on Monday that it had received a similar report, writing in a tweet that a man identifying himself as an employee was going door-to-door asking if neighbors would like a COVID-19 test. CHAS reminded people that it does not solicit services door-to-door.

CHAS also urged people who encounter someone that they suspect is posing as an employee to report the incident to local authorities. There are CHAS locations throughout Spokane County and in North Idaho.

Julie Humphreys, a spokesperson for the Spokane Police Department, said 911 dispatchers and Crime Check have not received reports of the fake door-to-door COVID-19 testing in the city.

Other cities in Washington have also discovered "pop-up" or mobile testing sites that were not state-approved. The Associated Press reported in late April that two fraudulent COVID-19 testing sites appeared north of Seattle in downtown Edmonds.

An interactive map of legitimate, free COVID-19 testing locations is available on the DOH website. People can also check the SRHD website for testing locations or contact their health care provider.