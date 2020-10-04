Parents looking to explain the coronavirus to their children can turn to a new book published by an airman at Fairchild Air Force Base.

“The Day My Kids Stayed Home" is an educational children’s book about COVID-19 designed to help adults teach kids about what is happening during the pandemic.

The book was written and published in only three weeks by Sgt. Adam Wallace from Fairchild, who has a background in healthcare as an EMT and currently working on his master's degree in public health.

“The goal of this book is we are trying to get it out to many kids that are affected by the coronavirus and give them a tool to stay healthy and give parents and families a non-scary way to educate their children about what’s happening in the world,” Wallace said.

The second half of the book is designed for adults to read before talking with their children so that they can answer any questions that come up. Between pictures and text, the book is 56 pages long.

“The book tells the story of Maui and my childhood puppy Luna. Maui ends up explaining that all the kids are staying home from school because of something called the coronavirus," Wallace said. "The two dogs learn about how you can stay healthy, how to get tested for the virus, and what social distancing is."

“We are trying to take these more adult and scientific terms and put them into a kid friendly way," he added.

Wallace has released the book for free digitally so more people can have access to it and read it quickly. He says he would greatly appreciate your support either by donating to Floating Doctors or by buying a paperback copy on Amazon.

A portion of all proceeds on Amazon will go directly to Floating Doctors.

