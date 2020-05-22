Now that Spokane County is in Phase 2 of reopening, more people are venturing out. Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz both urged residents to wear masks.

If you don’t have a mask yet, don’t worry. There are several places where you can buy them while shopping local. This list will be updated, so check back for new businesses.

Do you have a business to add to this list? Email us at newsdesk@krem.com.

Spokane Masks

Spokane Masks is an online company that is hand-sewing custom fabric masks in fun patterns and four sizes. The company says it takes them no longer than a week to get the masks from sewing machine to your door. Spokane Masks also offers a “rush” delivery service in the Spokane area.

My custom Printwear (Post Falls)

My Custom Printwear, a screen printing company in Post Falls, reached out to KREM and said they are making cloth face masks using local T-shirts. The masks are very affordable, at $3-$5.

Ace Hardware

Local hardware stores, such as Ace Hardware, are generally carrying the four-layer disposable masks. Most Ace Hardware stores are locally owned and operated, if you didn’t know already!

