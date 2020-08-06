SPOKANE, Wash. — All workers from grocery stores to small businesses will be required to wear face coverings beginning Monday, June 8, in Washington state.

There are some exceptions to the requirement for working in a job where people have no contact with others, those who are deaf and rely on facial markers and expressions, or if the individual has a medical condition that makes wearing a facial covering inappropriate.

Employers will be required to provide all the necessary materials for employees.

Washington residents are also strongly encouraged to wear facial coverings when out in public to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Customers must follow retailers' posted signage requiring facial coverings.

Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz issued a directive in mid-May urging people to wear masks in indoor public places to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Lutz added that the wearing of masks in places where physical distancing is difficult is "strongly recommended" but not enforceable. Those who do not wear masks won't face citations or arrests.

People should wear face coverings in confined spaces such as grocery stores, pharmacies or restaurants, but it is not necessary to wear a mask outdoors, Lutz said.

Just wearing a mask is not enough: health officials say people need to continue to practice social distancing and proper hygiene. It's also important to properly wear your mask and change it out if its dirty.

A snug mask with more layers is the most effective, but a thin, loose mask is better than nothing.

