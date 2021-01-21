Expert hosts SPS webinar about helping children cope during the pandemic

Dr. Michele Borba is taking part in in a webinar with Spokane Public Schools Thursday called ‘Raising the Pandemic Generation.’

SPOKANE, Wash — An award-winning author, educator and child psychologist will speak with Spokane parents Thursday night about helping children cope during the pandemic.

Dr. Michele Borba is taking part in in a webinar with Spokane Public Schools at 7 p.m. called ‘Raising the Pandemic Generation’ to address the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on children.

The webinar is free and open to the public. The school district asks those who are interested to register online.

Borba is the author of ‘Unselfie: Why Empathetic Kids Succeed in Our All-About Me World’ and ‘Thrivers: The Surprising Reason Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine.’ She’s an expert in parenting, bullying and character development.

Borba is a regular NBC contributor and has made appearances on the Today Show, Dateline, The View, Dr. Oz and many others.