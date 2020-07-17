The Everett Clinic stops writing coronavirus mask exemption notes

The clinic said the harm from infection of COVID-19 outweighs the risk of wearing a mask for those with preexisting conditions.

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Clinic is taking a stand by no longer writing exemption notes for people to avoid wearing masks, even if they have preexisting conditions like COPD or asthma.

In an email to KING 5 they wrote: “The Everett Clinic is not endorsing letters of medical necessity for not wearing a mask (under current state guidelines) during this pandemic. The harm from infection far outweighs the risk to your health from wearing a mask.”

“I applaud them, I agree with them, I think that’s the right way to go,” said Dr. Paul Pottinger, a doctor of infectious disease with the University of Washington School of Medicine.

“If we write exemptions for mask wearing, I think it sends the wrong message and a confusing message," Pottinger continued. "The idea that somehow masks are unhealthy for someone’s health and wellness, that’s the exact opposite."

The statement from the Everett Clinic said, “Asthma, COPD, and heart disease can all cause the sensation that you do not have enough air – and wearing a mask can feel similar, but without the same effect on your body. Doctors in pulmonology, cardiology and emergency medicine agree those conditions can also put you at high risk of complications from infection with COVID-19, and that people with these conditions should definitely wear masks in public.”

Dr. Pottinger agrees.