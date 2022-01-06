Edmonds college moves classes online for the remainder of winter quarter

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Edmonds College will stick with remote learning for the remainder of the winter quarter due to rising COVID-19 cases, according to a release from the school.
Some classes with hands-on components will be allowed to gather in person.
The college held the first week of classes online in an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 following holiday gatherings and travel. The school had 45 reports of staff and students experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms since Jan 3.
“This is an alarmingly high number for us,” said Dr. Amit Singh, President of Edmonds College. “Thankfully, because we have been remote, these illnesses, COVID-19 or seasonal colds and flu, didn’t have the means to spread across our campus.”
The number of reports of staff and students experiencing symptoms coupled with projections of rapid case increases across the state led Singh to keep classes remote through March 18.
Most non-teaching staff will work remotely until Feb. 14, the school said.