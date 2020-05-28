SPOKANE, Wash. — A child in Franklin County has been diagnosed with a potentially deadly new illness thought to be linked to the coronavirus.

Officials with the Benton-Franklin Health District said the child, who is under the age of 10, is hospitalized with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). Three other cases have been identified in Washington state, but this is the first in Benton and Franklin Counties.

No additional information about the child will be released due to privacy concerns, accoding to the health district.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. It is unclear what causes MIS-C, but many children with symptoms were previously diagnosed with coronavirus or have been around someone diagnosed with coronavirus.

The syndrome bears a resemblance to a rare illness called Kawasaki disease. While MIS-C can be deadly, most children diagnosed have recovered.

“Parents who are concerned about possible COVID-19 in their children should contact their medical provider,” said Dr. Amy Person, Health Officer for Benton and Franklin Counties. “It’s important to identify this syndrome early because treatments are available for the serious complications. While most children appear to have mild or asymptomatic infections, rare complications like MIS-C can occur.”

