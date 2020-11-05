LYNNWOOD, Wash. — May 10 marked the first Sunday since Jov. Jay Inslee partially lifted his restrictions on religious gatherings. Church services have been shut down since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Lynnwood, a congregation practiced in a parking lot within the safety of their cars.

For the last two months, Pastor Toby Logsdon of New Beginnings Church in Lynwood has held services online.

“At home, we turn on YouTube and we have a channel there that I think most of the members are watching on Sundays together,” said Steven Draves, a church member.

“When you’re preaching to an empty room. It just feels weird,” Logsdon said.

Large gatherings, including religious ones, were shut down across the state.

This weekend, the first step towards rolling those orders back: drive-in services are permitted as long as members stay in their cars.

“I mean, it’s great. It was awesome to be able to get together with everyone,” Draves said.

“I was just overwhelmed with emotion. Seeing our people again, seeing our congregation again. And these are people who I haven’t seen for two months who I’m used to loving and ministering to every week,” Logsdon said.