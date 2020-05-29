KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little is allowing Idaho to head into Stage 3 of the state's reopening plan.

Under Idaho’s reopening phase plan, certain criteria must be met. First, a downward trend of low numbers of COVID-19-like illnesses need to be tracked within a 14-day period. Right now Idaho has a total of 2,519 new confirmed cases, 2,195 people have recovered, and 238 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

The Panhandle Region right now, showing 80 confirmed cases, and the majority of those are in Kootenai County with 67 cases. Benewah and Bonner both have 4 new cases. No deaths have occurred in all of the Panhandle Region.

KREM

If you compare Spokane County to Kootenai County, the difference is significant. Spokane County reported a total of 540 cases on Thursday and 31 deaths. This was an increase of 14 cases in one day.

You'll see the 14-day projections show Idaho's numbers continue to decline, which is a great indication that this next phase should be successful.

KREM

Stage 3 of Governor Little’s reopening plan should go from May 30 to June 12. If all goes well, Stage 4 should begin run from June 13-26.

