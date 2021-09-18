Dishman Hills Conservancy plans to host the annual Celebration Dinner virtually

DHR announced plans to move the annual Celebration dinner to a virtual platform due to growing COVID-19 concerns.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dishman Hills Conservancy announced earlier this week to host their annual Celebration Dinner virtually.

DHC decided to host the annual Celebration Dinner virtually this year due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the area. DHC officials said that setting the event to be virtual would be the best way to comply with Washington State’s COVID-safety guidelines.

The Celebration dinner is DHC’s largest fundraising event of the year and was designed to highlight the Conservancy’s accomplishments as well as outline priorities for the coming year with presentations from DHC leaders, partners, and supporters. This year’s keynote speaker is Hilary Franz, Washington State’s Commissioner of Public Lands.

“Over the past year and a half, we have been reminded just how important our public lands are, so the unprecedented wildfire season is hitting Washingtonians especially hard,” said Franz. “As we face record-breaking drought, we must do all that we can to prevent human-caused fires by working together to recreate responsibly and practice fire safety. This year and every year, I am especially grateful for the partnership and work of the Dishman Hills Conservancy to not only protect our public lands but to keep forests healthy for future generations.”