It's time to 'dial back' our COVID-19 quarantine bubble, health expert says

A disease prevention expert says people in our immediate household should be the only ones in quarantine bubble right now. Here's why.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The holiday season is normally a time for gathering with loved ones. But a doctor and disease prevention expert says it's time to limit our contact with others as coronavirus cases spike in Spokane County and nationwide.

“We significantly have to dial back our quarantine bubble," said Dr. Payal Kohli in an interview with KREM on Tuesday.

Kohli is an internationally-recognized cardiologist and leader in disease prevention who works with KREM's sister station, KUSA, and in Denver, Colorado. She has trained at MIT and Harvard Medical School, where she received her medical degree with magna cum laude honors.

On Monday, Spokane County reported its largest spike in new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

According to the Spokane Regional Health District, a record-breaking 348 new cases were reported on Saturday. Another 162 cases were reported Sunday and 202 Monday.

This trend of increasing cases extends far beyond Spokane County. A phenomena called "exponential growth" is at work across the United States, which essentially means "cases beget more cases," Dr. Kohli explained.

On Monday, Nov. 9, the U.S. became the first nation in the world to reach 10 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as record spikes continue in states throughout the country. It took 10 days for cases to jump from nine million to 10 million, the shortest time yet between one million cases.

As coronavirus cases increase, it's important to temporarily close our "bubble" and determine who should be in it rather than pushing it open, Dr. Kohli said. The statistical probability that a close friend or loved one could be an asymptomatic of COVID-19 continues to rise along with cases.

“And at this point only your immediate household, so the people that you live with, should be in your bubble. And it’s not going to be like this forever – it’s just for the next few weeks," she added.

It takes at least two weeks for COVID-19 testing to reflect whether or not people have made behavioral changes and at least three to four weeks for hospitalizations to reflect that, Dr. Kohli said.

There are risks associated with seeing friends, even if all parties are wearing masks. While masks reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread, they are not "foolproof," Dr. Kohli said.

Surgical and cotton masks only reduce about two-thirds of respiratory droplets, she added.

The limiting of contact will likely be discouraging to many people who are planning for the Thanksgiving holiday. But Dr. Kohli said there are ways to celebrate safely with loved ones.

Families who are in a high-risk group should probably have a virtual Thanksgiving, as this is the safest option. Other options include groups quarantining and staying at home for 14 days before the holiday, as the incubation period of COVID-19 is two weeks.

“If you’ve waited out those 14 days without any contacts, and they’ve done the same, you can get together safely and feel quite reassured," Dr. Kohli said.

Another method of ensuring a safe holiday celebration is testing for the virus, though this can be complicated for Thanksgiving because it's a short holiday.

Dr. Kohli suggests that people who are tested for COVID-19 before a family gathering continue to limit their contacts or exposure afterward. Air travel muddies the waters, though.

“If they get a rapid test the day that they fly, that’s likely to be negative even if they were exposed on the plane," Dr. Kohli explained.

Dr. Kohli also advised people to limit the duration of their Thanksgiving gatherings and the directness of contact. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contact as being less than six feet apart from someone for 15 minutes or longer, and those minutes do not have to happen consecutively.

“But personally I feel that is very arbitrary because we know, based on the transmission dynamics of the virus, that if somebody coughs or sneezes on you, within 30 seconds they can spread the virus to you and it really doesn’t have to be that 15 minutes," Dr. Kohli explained.