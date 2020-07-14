Decision on whether to hold Pig Out in the Park expected Aug. 15

Pig Out in the Park has never had to cancel in its 40 years.

SPOKANE, Wash — Pig Out in the Park organizers plan to decide on whether to hold the annual event in Riverfront Park on Aug. 15.

The event, which features food vendors, public market vendors and musicians, is expected to be held Sept. 2-7.

According to a Facebook post by organizers, Washington State and Spokane County would both have to be in Phase Four of the COVID-19 reopening plan. This would allow for more than 50 people to gather. As of Tuesday, the county is only in Phase Two.

Pig Out in the Park has never had to cancel in its 40 years. However, 20 years ago organizers said they postponed the event by a week due to severe weather.

Organizers said despite the ongoing pandemic, they are almost sold out of vendor booth space and more than 250 bands have applied to perform.

According to the event’s website, the event earned the city of Spokane earned nearly $100,000 in revenue in 2019, not including taxes.