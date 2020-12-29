Data shows signs of hope in Inland Northwest's fight against COVID-19

The latest numbers from the Spokane Regional and Panhandle Health Districts show signs of encouragement in the form of coronavirus case numbers and their trends.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Health officials at the local, state and federal levels continue to urge caution, as the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic might still lie ahead of us.

But the latest data across the Inland Northwest suggests there are signs of encouragement.

Take a look at data from the Panhandle Health District, for example, with data recorded through Monday, Dec. 28.

Starting around the week of Christmas, the moving, 14-day average of case numbers in North Idaho has substantially dropped for the first time in months.

That average is what health experts have commonly referred to as "the curve" all year long and it helps measure general progress on a much larger scale, while also helping to eliminate outliers and one-time spikes or drops, to give us a true idea of how a trend is moving.

Across the state line in Spokane County, data from the Spokane Regional Health District shows a very similar situation.

For the first time since the Spring, Spokane County also saw its first significant, sustained drop of overall case numbers at the tail end of 2020.

In fact, December 21 also saw the end of a disturbing, frustrating trend in Spokane County.

From Nov. 5 through Dec. 20, Spokane County reported 46 straight days of single-day case numbers that were above 100. Prior to that stretch, the county had only passed the 100-case mark 25 times all year.

That 46-day stretch also brought 12,881 total cases combined, which accounts for more than half of Spokane County's total cases reported throughout the entire year.