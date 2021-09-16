Crisis standards of care expanded to all of Idaho as COVID-19 surges

“The situation is dire – we don’t have enough resources to adequately treat the patients in our hospitals."

BOISE, Idaho

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Thursday morning that crisis standards of care have been expanded to the entire state, as COVID-19 infections outpace medical providers' ability to care for all the sick.

The activation came after a request by St. Luke's Health System.

“Our hospitals and healthcare systems need our help. The best way to end crisis standards of care is for more people to get vaccinated. It dramatically reduces your chances of having to go to the hospital if you do get sick from COVID-19. In addition, please wear a mask indoors in public and outdoors when it’s crowded to help slow the spread” said DHW Director Dave Jeppesen. “The situation is dire – we don’t have enough resources to adequately treat the patients in our hospitals, whether you are there for COVID-19 or a heart attack or because of a car accident.”

Crisis standards mean that hospital beds, ventilators, medicine and other healthcare supplies may be rationed for those likeliest to survive.

The designation marks a grim moment in Idaho's fight against COVID-19. Just over half of those ages 12 and older are vaccinated against the virus. Health officials say those ending up in the hospital with COVID-19 are almost all unvaccinated.

The crisis standards are a guideline to help hospitals "under the extraordinary circumstances of an overwhelming disaster or public health emergency" to figure out how to keep as many patients alive as possible. In some areas, that will mean a long wait for a hospital bed or the chance to see a doctor; at its darkest, the designation means some very sick or injured people may receive only "comfort care" because the equipment that would normally be used to treat them or keep them breathing is being used for someone else.

According to Health and Welfare, all not all hospitals will move to crisis standards of care. Facilities that are managing under their current circumstances can continue to do so for as long as they are able.

The statewide designation comes just over a week after crisis standards were put in place in North Idaho, where hospitals were overwhelmed by the number of COVID-19 patients. On Tuesday, Jeppesen warned that expanding those standards to the whole state was likely "imminent," as Idaho hospitals continued to set new records for the number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs and on ventilators.

Fifty-five people died from COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing Idaho's death toll to 2,560 since March 2020.

Hospital leaders are set to hold a briefing Thursday afternoon about what the crisis standards will mean for people who come to their facilities. That meeting will be streamed live in this story starting at 1:30 p.m.

