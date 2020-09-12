Are new COVID-19 restrictions working in Spokane County? Here's what data suggests

Is Spokane County seeing any improvement from Governor Inslee's mandate? We break down the answer to that question and others.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In the wake of Governor Jay Inslee's announcement that Washington's latest round of COVID-19 restrictions will be extended through Jan. 4, several questions emerge.

Those questions include: Are coronavirus case numbers currently spiking in Spokane County? Have numbers improved since new restrictions were implemented?

We are breaking down the answers to those questions and more.

Are we seeing case numbers spike in Spokane County?

Spokane Regional Health District reported its latest single-day record for COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Dec. 8, with 692 new cases reported in a single day.

That eclipses the previous single-day record of 499, set back on Nov. 23.

But those 692 cases have once again elevated Spokane County's 14-day average, better known as "the curve," into a full-blown spike.

Yes, the data from Spokane Regional Health district shows the current COVID-19 numbers are spiking, as of Wednesday, Dec. 9.

How do case numbers compare between pre-mandate and post-mandate data?

Taking a closer look at the data gathered since Nov. 18, when Gov. Inslee first announced his latest restrictions on Washington, there is a direct correlation with the average number of cases using a moving, 14-day average.

While numbers did not immediately drop, the average did level out and start to plateau almost immediately.

Therefore, pre-mandate COVID-19 cases were rising with no end in sight, but almost immediately after Inslee's announcement on Nov. 18, post-mandate COVID-19 cases started to level out.

Who has been most heavily impacted in recent months?

Adults in their 20s (21%) and 30s (18%) continue to be hit the hardest by COVID-19 since Nov. 1, as has been the trend throughout the majority of 2020.

However, these percentages are easily the smallest pieces of the overall pie that we've seen all year, as people in their 40s (15%), 50s (13%), 60s (10%), and 70s (5%) all saw an increase in their percentage of overall cases.

Two age groups that have dropped, though, are children between the ages of 10 to 19 (10%) and under 9 years old (5%).