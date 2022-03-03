x
Coronavirus

New COVID testing sites coming to Spokane, Cheney

The testing sites will provide COVID-19 tests to people at no out-of-pocket cost.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two new COVID-19 testing sites are coming to the Inland Northwest, according to Curative.

The testing sites will provide COVID-19 tests to people at no out-of-pocket cost. Walk-up testing is available, but appointments can be made by visiting the Curative website.

The testing sites will be located at the following addresses:

Spokane

  • Spokane Public Library: Hillyard
  • 4110 N Cook St, Spokane, WA 99207
  • The site will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cheney

  • Cheney Middle School
  • 740 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA 99004
  • The site will be open Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.

