New COVID testing sites coming to Spokane, Cheney

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two new COVID-19 testing sites are coming to the Inland Northwest, according to Curative.

The testing sites will provide COVID-19 tests to people at no out-of-pocket cost. Walk-up testing is available, but appointments can be made by visiting the Curative website.

The testing sites will be located at the following addresses:

Spokane

Spokane Public Library: Hillyard

4110 N Cook St, Spokane, WA 99207

The site will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cheney