New COVID testing sites coming to Spokane, Cheney

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two new COVID-19 testing sites are coming to the Inland Northwest, according to Curative.
The testing sites will provide COVID-19 tests to people at no out-of-pocket cost. Walk-up testing is available, but appointments can be made by visiting the Curative website.
The testing sites will be located at the following addresses:
Spokane
- Spokane Public Library: Hillyard
- 4110 N Cook St, Spokane, WA 99207
- The site will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Cheney
- Cheney Middle School
- 740 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA 99004
- The site will be open Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.