'I might die tomorrow afternoon': COVID protocols prevent man from seeing his wife before high risk surgery

Visitors are not allowed due to high transmissibility of the delta variant at this time, according to MultiCare spokesperson.

SPOKANE, Wash — Doctors told 72-year-old Jerry Wootan that his upcoming heart surgery would be extremely high risk and he may not make it through.

Wootan needs two more stints in his heart after he suffered from atrial fibrillation and a previous stint placement. He said he is willing to take the chance on the procedure for the shot to live at least five more, healthy years.

However, due to the hospital's COVID-19 protocols he's missing a large part of his support system, his wife of over 40 years.

"I might die tomorrow afternoon, shortly after 3:00 p.m., on the table. But they're telling me that because of COVID restrictions, I can't see my wife of over 40 years one last time, she's not allowed in the hospital," Wootan said. "They have effectively threatened her with arrest for trespassing if she attempts to come and try to see me."

Wootan said he doesn't blame MultiCare Deaconess Hospital for the situation, but he thinks this certain rule is unfair and inhumane.

"For a spouse to quietly come in, to enter a private room for that possible last contact, to stop that from happening is just unbelievable," Wootan said. "How can they even think that's right?"

He said the staff offered to coordinate a FaceTime call with her, but it is just not the same.

"I want to hold her, hug her and kiss her and be able to tell her that I love her if I don't see her again," Wootan said.

Kevin Maloney Media Relations Manager at Multicare said they have adjusted the policies to support the health and safety of patients, visitors and staff.

"Visitors are not allowed due to high transmissibility of the delta variant at this time. However, there are exceptions to that policy which include 'all inpatients at end-of-life: maximum of two visitors at a time in the room'. Exceptions can be made at the discretion of the clinical team,” Maloney said.

According to a New York Times report, MultiCare has seen a "substantial rise in calls for support from Idaho."