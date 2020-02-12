After COVID-19 outbreak in Airway Heights inmates, prison sets up alternate housing

Airway Heights Correction Center Superintendent James Key said on Nov. 28 the prison received positive COVID test results for 21 individuals.

Airway Heights Correction Center Superintendent James Key said on Nov. 28 the prison received positive COVID test results for 21 individuals and are still awaiting 96 others' results.

All the individuals were moved from the M-Unit, A-side into N-Unit, A-side medical isolation cells and some were sent to the regional care facility, Key wrote in the memo. The facility is now creating an alternate housing area in the main gym due to the need for additional medical isolation and quarantine cells, according to Key.

Key said the goal is to remove all general population individuals from N-Unit, A-side to create additional medical isolation areas for inmates who were in close contact with the people who tested positive.

“The reality of COVID-19 is here,” Key wrote in the memo. “The facility has fought long and hard for the last eight plus months to keep it out of the facility, and will continue its work to mitigate the spread of the virus. Unfortunately, the virus is here now and I know our facility, staff and incarcerated population have the resources to effectively manage and contain the virus.”