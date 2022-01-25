The chief clinical officer for Saint Alphonsus joins Idaho public health officials to discuss the Treasure Valley's return to crisis standards, other developments.

BOISE, Idaho — Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho has seen new daily case numbers surge to the highest they've been since the state's first case was confirmed. Also, crisis standards of care have been activated for a second time in the Central, Southwest and South Central public health districts, which include the Treasure and Magic valleys.

Saint Alphonsus Health System requested activation of crisis standards on Friday, Jan. 21, citing a nationwide blood shortage and a of clinical and nonclinical staff, due in large part to a high rate of illness.

Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said when considering the request, the Crisis Standards of Care Activation Committee recommended statewide activation. While the current activation applies only to three health districts, Jeppesen wrote in his declaration that "the situation for healthcare systems in the rest of the state remains very fragile and will continue to be monitored daily."

Saint Alphonsus chief clinical officer Dr. David Nemerson will join Jeppesen and other Idaho state public health officials for the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare's weekly COVID-19 media briefing at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The briefing will be livestreamed here on KTVB.COM and on the KTVB YouTube channel.

Also attending the briefing will be Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health; Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist; Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories; and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program.

Click here for more COVID-19 news from KTVB, including Idaho's daily case numbers, interactive county-by-county case maps and charts tracking COVID-19 case and hospitalization trends.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus