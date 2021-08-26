COVID-19 antibody treatment center will open in North Idaho to help overcrowded hospitals

North Idaho will be the priority for the centers, where vaccination rates are among the lowest in the state.

IDAHO, USA — Idaho Gov. Little is launching three COVID-19 antibody treatment centers to relieve pressure on overcrowded hospitals, including one in the Panhandle.

According to a press release from Gov. Little, the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment facilities will be open in North Idaho, eastern Idaho and the Treasure Valley.

Monoclonal antibody treatment involves therapeutic medications that are proving to be effective in keeping people from getting severely ill and requiring hospitalization after contracting COVID-19.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This treatment was authorized in May 2021.

North Idaho will be the priority for the treatment centers, where vaccination rates are among the lowest in the state and where local hospitals are overwhelmed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, limiting healthcare access for everyone else. The centers will help preserve hospital bed capacity for the severely ill.

Kootenai Health is facing record-breaking hospitalizations. With 96 coronavirus patients at Kootenai Health on Wednesday and 34 in critical care, the previous pandemic record of 91 was broken. That previous wave took more than two months to peak.

Kootenai Health is reporting 93 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Thursday, Aug. 26, with 34 of those in critical care.

Patients visiting the antibody treatment centers must have a referral from a doctor and the treatments are free.

More information about locations and timelines will be released in a few days, according to Gov. Little.