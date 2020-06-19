Could Spokane County move backward in reopening? Here's what the state says

Yes, it's possible for counties to move backward in Washington's reopening plan. But local health officials believe it's unlikely.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been a question on the minds of many as coronavirus cases continue to increase in Spokane County: Could we move backward in Washington state's reopening process?

It's possible in theory, but local health officials think it's unlikely.

The question received some renewed attention on Friday when Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted, "But know this - I will not hesitate to freeze, or even move counties backward if needed. Help prevent that. Wear a mask."

A spokesperson for state Secretary of Health John Wiesman said a freeze or move backyard in reopening is a possibility for any jurisdiction in the state.

In variance approval letters sent by Wiesman to counties, he writes, "I may revoke this variance if circumstances change within your jurisdiction, such as a significant community transmission, no or minimal access to COVID-19 testing, inadequate surge capacity in the hospital, inadequate PPE supplies, inadequate case and contact investigations, inadequate isolation or quarantine facilities, or other conditions warranting significant concern."

The letter adds that it is Wiesma's intent to discuss his concerns with counties prior to taking such action, but he does reserve the right to immediately revoke variance.

"The Governor also retains the right to re-impose restrictions upon your jurisdiction under his authority," the letter reads.

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 936 coronavirus cases on Friday. The increase of 43 new cases is biggest single-day spike since the outbreak began, except for June 5, when the county recorded 55 new cases.

Though the county has seen a significant increase in cases since Memorial Day weekend, health officials have not said there is significant community transmission in the area. However, health officer Dr. Bob Lutz said this week that there is some evidence of community spread.

Though Phase 2 may be one of the longest in Spokane, Lutz has said that he thinks the county moving backward in reopening is unlikely.