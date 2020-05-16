COLORADO, USA — There are now six grocery stores with COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado.

Data released from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) on Wednesday shows 67 confirmed COVID-19 staff cases in grocery stores throughout Colorado, four probable staff cases and three deaths.

The three deaths were among staff members at a Walmart in Aurora.

These are the six grocery stores in Colorado with COVID-19 outbreaks:

King Soopers - 1155 E. 9th St, Denver 8 confirmed staff cases

Costco - 1470 Havana Street, Aurora 6 confirmed staff cases

Walmart - 14000 E Exposition Ave, Aurora 14 confirmed staff cases and 3 deaths

Mi Pueblo Market,9171 Washington St, Thornton 19 confirmed staff cases

Carniceria Sonora, 347 N 1st St, Montrose 7 confirmed staff cases

City Market, 400 N. Parkway, Breckenridge 13 confirmed staff cases and 4 probable staff cases



Click here for the full spreadsheet of workplaces with COVID-19 outbreaks.

9Health expert Dr. Payal Kohli said this puts customers at risk.

"If you think about all the people that have been coming in and out of there all day and then taking products to their homes, it is certainly a possibility that one or more of them could've taken contaminated products into their homes," she said.

The virus can survive on surfaces like cardboard for around 24 hours, and plastic and stainless steel for up to 72 hours.

While opting for curbside pickup may seem safer, Kohli said even that has some risks. Personal exposure might be lowered but the things you're bringing into your home could get contaminated.

"Keep in mind when you do curbside pickup, your products are actually handled more so there's more changing of hands going on," Kohli said. "The person that stocked the shelf, and the person that collects the products and then brings them to your car."

Kohli said the most important thing is to have a plan when you go grocery shopping.

Things like wearing a mask and wiping down products help to minimize risk.

"When we come home make sure to wipe everything down and then wash your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds," said Kohli. "The likelihood of a grocery store outbreak coming into my home is scientifically lower."

