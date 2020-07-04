SPOKANE, Wash. — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Friday that people wear masks if going out in public, people started getting creative with how to cover their faces.

Masks in stores across the country were already sold out, making homemade cloth masks more popular.

KREM spoke with a healthcare worker to learn what masks are most effective in slowing the spread of coronavirus.

“Something is better than nothing right now,” said Sharyl Bergerud, an infection control manager at Multicare Deaconess Hospital.

Reports from the CDC said N-95 masks are best for containing the virus. The respirators and thick material create a thorough filter to the surrounding air.

“It gives you an extra level of protection,” Bergerud said.

While other masks, like cloth, might not be as effective, she said any barrier provides at least some protection.

“The initial thing is to protect others from you. If you have a cough or sneeze or other symptoms, it’s protecting others from your droplet,” she said, clarifying that masks are mainly intended for those who are already sick.

But wearing a mask if you’re not sick can still help prevent you from coming in contact with droplets, Bergerud said.

“Make sure it’s fitted tightly to the face so that you’re getting a high filtration when you’re breathing to ensure you’re not getting those infectious particles making it into your respiratory track, because that’s the concern,” she said.

While they do help, she said masks should not be a substitute for staying at home, washing your hands or keeping six feet of distance from someone else.

