Washington state

Nineteen COVID-19 deaths among 322 cases in Spokane County

Across the whole state, there have been 692 deaths and 12,494 cases among 147,953 tests, representing a positive result rate of 8.4%

The Washington Small Business Grant received $5 million in addition funds

Washington State University announces its planning on holding in-person classes again in the fall

Idaho

Governor Brad Little laid out a four-step plan to reopening the state

The plan currently spreads from May 1 to June 13

The Panhandle Health District is reporting 63 cases, with 59 in Kootenai County and four in Bonner County

Of these cases, 39 are no longer being monitored due to a lack of fever for 72 hours

Boundary County businesses say they are hurting from the lack of Canadian clientele days after the US - Canada border closure was extended

Thursday, April 23

Washington Small Business Grant program gets $5 million in additional funds

The Washington Department of Commerce announced that the Washington Small Business Grant program will receive $5 million in additional funds.

According to the department, the program was overwhelmed due to an estimated 25,000 applications, which forced the department to close applications last Friday.

The department said it doesn't plan to reopen the program to new applicants, but it will be able to fund more requests that have already been made.

Coeur d'Alene Tribe announces phased plan to reopen reservation

The Coeur d'Alene Tribe announced on Thursday that it will begin a phased reopening of the Coeur d'Alene Reservation.

The tribe said in a release that a limited opening of the Coeur d'Alene Casino Resort Hotel will begin on April 27, with the casino reopening on May 1 to the public.

Other parts of the reservation will follow in phases, according to the tribe.

Spokane County: 322 cases with 19 deaths

The Spokane County Emergency Coordination Center announced that the number of cases in the county now sits at 322, with 19 deaths among those cases.

Panhandle Health: 63 cases in district

The Panhandle Health District announced that it is reporting 63 cases of coronavirus, with 59 in Kootenai County and four in Bonner County.

No deaths have happened in the area, and 39 people are no longer being monitored due to not running a fever for 72 straight hours two weeks after testing positive.

Boundary County businesses fear permanent closures amid border closure

Several businesses in Boundary County are fearful that they will have to shut their doors for good due to an extended closure of the US - Canada border.

Canadians make up a large part of the clientele for businesses in the county, as they cross into the US for cheaper shopping and to pick up packages.

"We're in a serious situation, there's no doubt. Our business is on the verge of collapse," Lars Jacobson, owner of Jake's Landing, said. Jacobson has had to lay off all employees during the pandemic.

Even if Idaho's stay-home order is lifted, businesses in Boundary County would still be without Canadian customers, as the border closure was extended 30 days.

Franklin County retracts motion opening business

Upon direction from Governor Jay Inslee, the Franklin County Board of Commissioners retracted a motion it passed earlier in the week to reopen businesses despite the state stay-at-home order.

In a statement released to KEPR-TV on Thursday, County Administrator Keith Johnson said:

"At a special meeting of the Franklin County Board of Commissioners this morning, the board rescinded the floor motion from Tuesday, April 21, 2020 that purportedly was intended to “re-open” Franklin County. This action was taken upon the advice of legal counsel and further review and consideration of the implications of Tuesday’s decision."

Inslee had sent a letter to the board, saying the commissioners' resolution "intentionally and knowingly" violates the stay-at-home order, and therefore violates state law.

"And it encourages residents, to their detriment, to violate the Governor's order and state law," the letter reads.

Washington nurses call for more PPE before elective surgeries resume

Nurses in Washington are calling for more person protection equipment before Gov. Inslee's plan to allow elective surgeries to resume takes effect.

Inslee has previously said this would likely be one of the first things to resume as the state attempts to reopen more of the economy, albeit with new safety and health measures in place.

The Washington State Nurses Association said 89 percent of nurses in the union in 75 percent of the largest represented hospital and facilities are caring for people without sufficient PPE.

Several healthcare unions have expressed concerns since early April about equipment shortfalls, including reused, ineffective respirators and face shields that are re-worn without proper cleaning.

